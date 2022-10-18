Athlete from Iran who competed without hijab returns home amid concerns

Elnaz Rekabi, an Iranian rock climber who represented her nation at an international competition in South Korea without donning a hijab, left for home early on Tuesday morning out of concern that she might face legal action when she got there.

Ms. Rekabi, 33, participated in the Asian Sport Climbing Championships on Sunday in Seoul without a headscarf in blatant defiance of the Iranian government. She was soon reported missing.

The Telegraph (UK) reported that Ms. Rekabi’s acquaintances have been unable to reach her since Sunday. Her passport and cellphone, according to ‘well-informed sources’ cited by the BBC, were seized.

Ms. Rekabi placed fourth in the climbing competition despite not donning a hijab, which was perceived as a protest against the Iranian government.

The ‘misinformation’ surrounding Ms. Rekabi was harshly denounced by the Iranian embassy in South Korea.

The Iranian embassy in Seoul tweeted, ‘The Islamic Republic of Iran in South Korea vehemently denies all the bogus, false news and disinformation involving Ms. Elnaz REKABI. Ms. Elnaz REKABI, departed from Seoul to Iran, early morning of October 18, 2022, along with the other members of the Team.’

Today, Ms. Rekabi posted on social media that the ‘issue’ with her hijab during the competition occurred ‘unintentionally.’ Additionally, the athlete ‘expressed regret to the Iranian people’ for the incident.

Widespread demonstrations have taken place all around Iran as a result of Mahsa Amini’s death, who was purportedly tortured to death by Iran’s morality police.

Over a hundred protesters have died in conflicts with law enforcement. The Iranian minister in charge of internet censorship and the Revolutionary Guards’ cyber section has also been sanctioned by the EU.