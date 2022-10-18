Avoid these five things to prevent WhatsApp from banning your account

When it comes to concerns over the security and safety of its users, WhatsApp has always been in the spotlight.

The messaging service run by Meta is frequently attacked by scammers and hackers, and it even disseminates false information. WhatsApp constantly provides security updates and privacy services to prevent nefarious activity.

The instant messaging software uses a combination of spam detection technology and security measures to protect users from scammers and other dubious accounts.

Tips to avoid having your WhatsApp account banned

1. If you are unsure of the message’s veracity or the source of its support, don’t forward it. As of now, WhatsApp only allows up to five chats to be sent at once. If a message has already been forwarded, users can forward it to up to five chats, including a maximum of one group.

2. Avoid sending automated or mass messages because you risk being flagged as a spammer. According to sources, WhatsApp uses machine learning technology and user reports to identify and prohibit accounts that send spam messages.

3. Use of broadcast lists for sending messages should be kept to a minimum. People may report your communications if you frequently send broadcast messages. Additionally, WhatsApp will ban your account if it receives multiple reports about it.

4. Always respect limits and respect for privacy. Users should never be added to groups they do not want to be in. Additionally, don’t message someone if they ask you not to. If the other user reports you many times, WhatsApp may eventually block your account.

5. Refrain from breaking WhatsApp’s terms of service. Never spread untrue information or act in an unlawful, threatening, or harassing manner. All of the user guidelines are listed in WhatsApp’s ‘Acceptable Use of Our Services’ section.

You can email them or ask for a review if, by chance, your WhatsApp account is banned. In the event that your account is blocked, WhatsApp will email you and notify you.