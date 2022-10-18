Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Andhra Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi led team resumes march from Kurnool

Kurnool: Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday as party leader Rahul Gandhi along with others reached Halaharvi village in the Kurnool district after a day’s break. The 3,500-km yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir on Monday observed a ‘rest day’ on the 40th day of the march in Sanganakallu since its commencement on September 7.

On the 41st day of the Yatra, Rahul Gandhi resumed the march from the Halaharvi bus stop in Kurnool. The party leader will cover Hatti Belagal and Munikurthi in Kurnool today. The yatra will make a night stay at Chagi village. ‘As Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Andhra Pradesh, the excitement has gone to the next level. Massive support to all the Padyatris has energised everyone’, the Congress said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar will take part in Bharat Jodo Yatra. The Bharat Jodo Yatra started by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will enter Maharashtra from the Nanded district in the first week of November and the Congress delegation invited both leaders to participate in the yatra. Bharat Jodo Yatra is getting support from various political parties and social organizations across the country and the response is increasing day by day. In Maharashtra too, the NCP and Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) have agreed to participate in the yatra, adding to its importance.

LIVE: #BharatJodoYatra | Halaharvi bus stop to Chagi village | Kurnool | Andhra Pradesh https://t.co/0aZTW3pslf — Bharat Jodo (@bharatjodo) October 18, 2022

The Bharat Jodo Yatra reached a milestone on Saturday covering 1000 kilometres after starting from Kanyakumari, the southernmost tip of the Indian subcontinent launched on 7 September 2022, covering as many as 12 states. The Yatra started from Kanyakumari and will end in Kashmir the following year by covering 25 km every day. The 3500 kilometres yatra will be a historic event for the Congress and the entire country. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress said earlier in a statement.

Notably, Mahatma Gandhi’s Dandi march was the longest march by foot (389 kilometres in 24 days) between Sabarmati ashram to Dandi (Navasari) in Gujarat state. According to Congress, the ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ is being held to combat the divisive politics of the BJP-led Centre and awaken the country’s people to the dangers of economic inequalities and social polar and political centralisation. Notably, all the party MPs, leaders and workers along with Rahul Gandhi are staying in containers. Sleeping beds, toilets and ACs are also installed in some of the containers. The arrangements have been made keeping in view the intense heat and humidity with the change of places.