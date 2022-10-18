Bhupesh Baghel respond to AAP’s mistreatment of PM Modi’s mother, ‘It will be BJP vs Congress in Gujarat’

Bhupesh Bhagel, the chief minister of Chhattisgarh and a leading member of the Congress, has decried the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying that the remarks made by its leader Gopal Italia were in poor taste. This comes after the BJP harshly criticised the AAP after its chief in Gujarat made disparaging remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother.

Bhagel claimed that Italia made casteist comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother, who is unrelated to politics, and claimed that the Congress will now compete fiercely with the BJP in the Gujarat elections.

Bhagel took a jab at Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP, saying that it is actually the ‘Khas Aadmi Party’ and that it is travelling to every state to destroy the Congress.

The Delhi Police seized Gopal Italia and took him to the Sarita Vihar police station after he allegedly made derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his mother. However, following a short period of detention, he was released.

The Aam Aadmi Party came under fire from the BJP when a video of Italia allegedly making the insulting remarks in the lead-up to the general elections in 2019 went popular on social media.

Smriti Irani, a BJP leader, referred to Italia as a ‘guttermouth.’ ‘Arvind Kejriwal, gutter mouth Gopal Italia now abuses Hira Ba with your blessings… I don’t want to show how indignant Gujaratis are but know this you have been judged & your party shall be decimated electorally in Gujarat..,’ Irani tweeted.