According to preliminary findings of an investigation into damages to the two Nord Stream gas pipelines in the Danish portion of the Baltic Sea, the leaks were brought on by ‘strong explosions,’ according to a statement released on Tuesday by Copenhagen Police.

Copenhagen Police and Denmark’s Security and Intelligence Service will work together to conduct additional investigations into the Sept. 26 ruptures of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines in Denmark’s exclusive economic zone.

The conclusions of the Danish investigators appeared to be in line with those of the Swedish prosecutors, who said that two further pipeline holes appeared to have been been caused by explosives and that the case was being looked into as an instance of egregious sabotage.

Four pipeline leaks that connect Russia and Germany across the Baltic Sea and have become a flashpoint in the Ukraine crisis are being looked at by Swedish and Danish officials.

The predicted conclusion of the probe has not been disclosed by Danish police.

According to Copenhagen Police, ‘it is yet too early to say anything about the parameters within which the international cooperation with countries like Sweden and Germany will operate, as it depends on a number of circumstances.’

Leaders from around the world have referred to the damages as an act of sabotage, and Moscow has tried to place the blame on the West by implying that the United States had something to gain. Any involvement has been refuted by Washington.