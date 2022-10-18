European Union unable to agree on how to address the energy problem

In response to the European Union’s energy crisis, Slovenia favours a cap on only liquefied gas, while Slovakia and Finland disagree on direct subsidies. Croatia and Lithuania also want a wholesale gas cap.

Germany, the largest economy in the bloc and the major opponent of gas price caps, suggested that combined purchasing, lower consumption, and increased supply were preferable alternatives.

Officials from those nations shared their opinions about travelling to Luxembourg for talks between EU affairs ministers in order to lay the groundwork for a summit of their national leaders that will take place on Thursday and Friday with the energy issue taking centre stage.

The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, will independently propose yet another package of measures to lower high energy prices on Tuesday. However, they would not contain an immediate restriction on gas prices, which has caused the bloc to become divided.

The ministers from Croatia and Lithuania supported a cap on wholesale gas prices, with Croatia emphasising the necessity of cooperative gas purchases among the 27 EU members. Slovenia, on the other hand, decided to impose a price cap just on liquefied gas.

Slovenia would support the implementation of the so-called dynamic price cap for liquefied gas as soon as possible, if not immediately, according to Marko Stucin, state secretary at the foreign ministry.