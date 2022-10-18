France goes on a nationwide strike due to the rising cost of living

Tuesday marked the start of a national strike by French labour unions, who are demanding higher pay amid decades-high inflation and presenting President Emmanuel Macron with one of his toughest tasks since his reelection in May.

The strike is an extension of the weeks-long industrial action that has disrupted France’s major refineries and caused chaos in the supply at gas stations. It will primarily impact public sectors like education and transportation.

Trade union leaders hope that the government’s decision to call back some of them to return to work at fuel depots will energise the workforce. However, some claim that this decision jeopardises the right to strike.

Despite the oil company striking an agreement with other unions on Friday that included a 7% hike and a bonus, the CGT union has specifically called for further walkouts at TotalEnergies into a fourth week. Inflation and the company’s enormous revenues are two reasons why the CGT is asking for a 10% pay increase.