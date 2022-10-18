In Delhi, 250 kg of illegal fire crackers seized, two held

The Delhi Police arrested two men and seized 250 kg of illegal firecrackers from their hands as part of an increased vigil to stop the sale and storage of illegal firecrackers. The accused planned to sell illegal firecrackers at higher costs during the Diwali season and were engaged in covert storage in the area of Delhi’s Lahori gate chowk.

Police were informed on October 15 that illegal firecrackers were being stored and sold in a street close to Lahori Gate Chowk. The group sprang into action and carried out a raid on the place after receiving a tip.

The accused, Ishant (23) and Ishan (22) were found there along with a sizable number of illegal explosives. On their property, 250 kg of illegal firecrackers were found. As a result, a case was also filed against the accused under relevant parts of the Explosive Act.

The accused disclosed during questioning that they bought the fire crackers from Farookh Nagar, Uttar Pradesh, with the intention of selling them at a profit during the Diwali season in the local markets of Delhi.

It is notable that the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has directed officials to keep a close watch on the storage and selling of illegal firecrackers.