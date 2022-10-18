In the action-adventure movie directed by SS Rajamouli, Deepika Padukone will reportedly act with Mahesh Babu.

One of the most talked-about Indian movie stars is Deepika Padukone. The actress is rumoured to have landed another high-profile South Indian movie. The actress is reportedly in negotiations to star as Mahesh Babu’s love interest in SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie. Nothing, however, has been decided upon yet. Like he did for RRR before the shoot began, SS Rajamouli may host an event after the cast and crew are decided.

In filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s Project K, Deepika Padukone plays one of the key roles alongside Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan. The film’s production is currently in progress.

There have been numerous rumours that Deepika Padukone may play the female lead in Mahesh Babu and filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s upcoming movie. According to rumours, the producers intend to produce the movie on a large scale and release it to a larger audience. SS Rajamouli intends to expand internationally with this untitled movie.

A formal affirmation is still pending. SS Rajamouli is currently preoccupied on RRR’s Japanese promotional efforts. He will begin working on the movie the following year.

Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement at collaborating on a movie with SS Rajamouli. The movie is expected to be an Indiana Jones-style action adventure.

Mahesh Babu expressed his excitement about working with Rajamouli in a media interview, saying, ‘Working with him is a dream come true for me. Doing one film with Rajamouli garu is like taking on 25 films at once. It’s going to be physically demanding. It’s going to be a pan-India film. I hope we break many barriers and take our work to audiences across the country.’

KL Narayanan will produce the Telugu-Hindi bilingual through his company, Durga Arts.