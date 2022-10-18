India will play at a neutral site in 2023’s Asia Cup instead of going to Pakistan: Jay Shah

India will play Asia Cup matches at a neutral site next year, stated BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.

Pakistan has been given the right to host the 50-over version of the tournament in 2023 before the ODI World Cup in India.

Following the completion of the BCCI AGM, Shah was quoted as saying, ‘We have chosen to play at a neutral venue.’

The Asia Cup has previously been hosted at neutral sites.

Shah also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council, which was established following the BCCI’s AGM in this location.

He won a second term in office as secretary.

Following hosts Sri Lanka’s declaration that they would be unable to hold the event due to their country’s economic woes, the 2022 Asia Cup was hosted in the UAE last month.

Due to political issues between the two nations, India and Pakistan only compete against each other in the Asia Cup and international competitions.

Both teams participated in the Asia Cup twice last month and are scheduled to square off on October 23 in Melbourne for the T20 World Cup.