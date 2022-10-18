Indonesia will demolish the soccer stadium where a stampede claimed more than 130 lives

President Joko Widodo announced on Tuesday that Indonesia would demolish and rebuild the football stadium where a stampede earlier this month claimed more than 130 lives. He also promised to ‘completely transform’ soccer in the soccer-crazed country.

Jokowi, the president, was addressing media at the state palace after meeting Gianni Infantino, the head of FIFA, the organisation that governs soccer worldwide.

He declared, ‘We will demolish the Kanjuruhan stadium in Malang and reconstruct it in accordance with FIFA standards.’

The fatal stampede that occurred after a league game in Malang on October 1 has been attributed to police using tear gas inside the stadium, a method of crowd control that FIFA has outlawed.

The president said that he and Infantino had agreed on important adjustments to the way sport was run in Indonesia.

‘We decided to completely revamp Indonesian soccer,’ he continued. ‘FIFA standards must be the foundation of every part of preparation,’