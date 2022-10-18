Injured Jota will miss the World Cup, Liverpool’s Klopp reveals

Diogo Jota, a forward for Portugal, will not compete in the World Cup because of a calf injury, Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp announced on Tuesday.

In the final seconds of Liverpool’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Manchester City, Jota, 25, was carried off on a stretcher.

‘The initial diagnosis was unambiguous, which is quite unfortunate for us. We must consider (player welfare), as we usually do, and if we can take lineup considerations into account, we will,’ Klopp stated that Jota wouldn’t need surgery.