Mahzooz Draw: 20 participants share Dh1,000,000

Dubai: 20 lucky participants won the second prize of 100,000 UAE dirhams at the 98th Mahzooz weekly draw by matching 4 out of 5 winning numbers. They will get 50,000 UAE dirhams each.

3 participants shared Dh300,000 among themselves. The lucky winners Taleen from Syria, Arun from India, and Joana from the Philippines. The winning raffle numbers were 21329539, 21452149 and 21751557 respectively.

More than 1999 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each. 2022 winners won prize money in the draw. The total prize money won was Dh1,999,650. The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on October 22 at 9pm UAE time.

Mahzooz draw operated by EWINGS has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of 2 years. People can participate in Mahzooz draw by purchasing a bottle of water and registering via www.mahzooz.ae. Each bottle purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to provide drinking water to the needy people . Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw.