Microsoft joins Apple and Snap in cutting costs by firing roughly 1,000 employees.

Microsoft, a major player in technology, is said to have let go of up to 1,000 workers across different divisions, following companies like Flipboard and Snap in using layoffs as a means of slowing down.

In a statement to the US-based website Axios, the inventor of Windows noted that like all businesses, Windows assesses business goals and makes structural changes as necessary. Microsoft also announced that it would continue to invest in its business operations and hire personnel in key emerging industries. The titan of the software industry revealed in July that it had reduced a small number of roles but would eventually increase hiring.

In order to slow down, several major tech businesses have chosen to either halt hiring or make employment cuts. During a weekly Q&A session with staff members last month, chief executive officer of social media giant Meta Mark Zuckerberg revealed the business would be cutting spending across the majority of the teams. According to Bloomberg, he declared that in order to reduce costs, the company would halt hiring and reorganise some units.

As part of its effort to cut back on hiring and spending, Apple, the maker of the iPhone, fired approximately 100 contract-based recruiters in August of this year, reported Bloomberg. Snapchat, a multimedia platform, also made the decision to make employment cuts in the same month ‘in an effort to refocus the business on developing ad income.’

Snap CEO Evan Spiegel stated in a message to the staff that it has become apparent that the company must cut costs in order to prevent ‘inflicting severe continuous losses.’

‘As a result, we were forced to make the challenging decision to reduce our staff by around 20%. The amount of these modifications varies from team to team depending on the level of prioritisation and investment needed to achieve our strategic aims,’ Spiegel’s email.