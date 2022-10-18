Neymar claims in court he didn’t take part in the negotiations to join Barcelona

Neymar Jr., a great soccer player for Brazil, testified in court on Tuesday that he did not take part in the talks surrounding his 2013 move from Santos to Barcelona, his ‘childhood dream’ club, but rather did as his father instructed.

Eight defendants, including Neymar’s parents, officials of the two clubs, former Barca presidents Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, and former Santos president Odilio Rodrigues, are also facing fraud and corruption allegations in relation to the sale, in addition to Neymar, 30.

All of the defendants have said they did nothing illegal.

‘I stayed out of the negotiations. My father always looked after it and will continue to do so. I execute all he requests that I do,’ Neymar gave his first testimony in the trial’s opening day to the Barcelona court.

Being a player for Barcelona has always been a boyhood dream of mine.

The case revolves around the claim made by Brazilian investment firm DIS, which claimed it was cheated out of its rightful share of the transfer proceeds because the value of the deal was understated. DIS owned 40% of Neymar’s rights when he was playing for Brazil’s Santos.