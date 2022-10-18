Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian benchmark indices ended higher for the third straight session on October 18. The positive performance of Asian share markets and overnight advances on Wall Street driven by improvement in risk sentiment led by strong corporate earnings updates supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex settled at 58,960.60, up by 549.62 points or 0.94%. NSE Nifty was up 175.20 points or 1.01% at 17,487. About 2007 shares have advanced, 1332 shares declined, and 119 shares are unchanged in the Indian capital markets. FMCG, auto, capital goods, power, PSU Bank and realty sectors ended higher by 1-4%.

The top gainers in the market were SBI, Adani Ports, Eicher Motors, Nestle India and SBI Life Insurance. The top losers in the market were NTPC, HDFC, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Britannia Industries