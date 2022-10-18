DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Ukraine claims that two officials at the seized nuclear plant were abducted by Russia

Oct 18, 2022, 07:17 pm IST

Tuesday, two senior employees at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine were accused of being “kidnapped” by Russia, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company.

 

Oleh Kostyukov, the power plant’s information technology director, and Oleh Oshek, the director’s assistant, were detained on Monday, Energoatom said on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

 

Nothing is currently known about their whereabouts or condition, according to a statement from Energoatom.

shortlink
Oct 18, 2022, 07:17 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button