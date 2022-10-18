Ukraine claims that two officials at the seized nuclear plant were abducted by Russia

Tuesday, two senior employees at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in southern Ukraine were accused of being “kidnapped” by Russia, according to Ukraine’s state nuclear energy company.

Oleh Kostyukov, the power plant’s information technology director, and Oleh Oshek, the director’s assistant, were detained on Monday, Energoatom said on the Telegram app on Tuesday.

Nothing is currently known about their whereabouts or condition, according to a statement from Energoatom.