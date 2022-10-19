15-year-old boy thrashed by five security officers from Gurgaon housing society

A 15-year-old boy who had gone there to attend a Diwali fair was allegedly thrashed by five security guards of a housing complex in Gurugram on Tuesday. At Sector 49’s Orchid Petal society, the incident happened on October 15.

According to a police statement cited by PTI news agency, the arrested accused were identified as Rohtash, Bhupender Singh, Radheshyam, Man Singh, inhabitants of Uttar Pradesh, and Jitender Singh, a resident of Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

Police said that the teenager who attempted to join society was abused and thrashed with sticks in addition to being stopped by the society’s security officers. According to the news agency, Sector 50 police station filed a FIR under the relevant IPC sections and the Juvenile Justice Act.

The boy’s mother, a Valley View Estates resident, claimed in her complaint that her son went to the Orchid Petal Diwali bazaar on Saturday at around 7:30 p.m. with some friends.

‘When my son and his friends reached the society gate, the guards and some residents stopped them. When my son and his friends requested the guards to let them go inside, the guards started abusing them. When my son protested, the guards started beating him and his friends. There were some people who, too, threatened to kill my son,’ she claimed in the complaint, the news agency reported.

According to Rajesh Kumar, the station house officer of Sector 50 police station, police detained five security guards in the case on Tuesday. ‘The guards were let off on bail. We are investigating the matter,’ the SHO said.