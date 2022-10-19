Cyclone formed over Andaman Sea: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Kerala till Saturday; Alert issued

Thiruvananthapuram: Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted widespread rain in Kerala till Saturday. Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms are also predicted at isolated places in the state.

According to IMD, a cyclone has formed over the North Andaman Sea. As a result, heavy cyclonic winds will likely form over the Bay of Bengal. In the next 48 hours, this could likely intensify into a low-pressure belt over the southeast Bay of Bengal. IMD forecasted that it is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify into a cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal. Currently, a cyclone is present near the Maharashtra coast in the Arabian Sea.

As a result of this, there is a possibility of widespread rain in Kerala from Tuesday to October 22. Authorities have issued orange and yellow alerts in various districts till Saturday.

Orange alert in various districts

Wednesday: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

Thursday: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur

Friday: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

Yellow alert in districts

Saturday:Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam and Idukki districts.