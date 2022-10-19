My earlier heroines made fun of me because of my appearance, ‘Their first reaction was eeks’ : Sharukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan, a celebrity in Indian cinema, recently marked 30 years in the business. Shah Rukh has developed a sizable following over the years who adore him and all he does. While many people find him to be clever, others find him to be attractive, yet others like his appearance, and still more believe he hasn’t received enough recognition for his acting abilities. He has their attention in any case.

When people started to recognise King Khan and what he stood for around the world in the late 1990s and early 2000s, this attention reached its peak. Shah Rukh was asked if he had been able to identify the cause of his unparalleled, unusual success during a CNN interview.

The actor claimed that he has no idea how his magic works and that, because he isn’t conventionally attractive, his fame must have little to do with his appearance: ‘I don’t know myself, most friends laugh at me that I have become a film star, especially the actresses who worked with me earlier on; their first reaction was eeks. They are shocked and believe I am a long-running anomaly.’

The actor said, ‘I find it hilarious when people find me good-looking, in fact, I find it embarrassing. Because I play a pretty average person in my movies, there is no other reason for them to be special (behind their success).’

‘I put in a lot of effort and am completely honest in my work. In addition, it may be luck, God’s favour, the goodness of others, or the fact that 100 million Indians have really poor eyesight,’ Shah Rukh laughed.

Shah Rukh Khan is now waiting for the release of his upcoming film, Pathaan, which marks his return to acting in movies after a hiatus of more than four years. He also has Jawan and Dunki in his possession.