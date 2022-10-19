Reliance Jio become largest fixed-line service provider in the country

New Delhi: Data released by Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has revealed that private sector telecom and internet provider, Relaince Jio has become the largest fixed-line service provider in the country in August. Jio overthrew public sector company, BSNL.

This is the first time since the beginning of telecom services in the country that a private operator has gained the number one position in the wireline segment. BSNL has been providing wireline services since the last 22 years. Reliance Jio launched the wireline services 3 years ago.

According to Trai’s subscriber report for August, Jio’s wireline subscriber base reached 73.52 lakh. BSNL has 71.32 lakh wireline subscribers. The wireline subscribers in the country grew to 2.59 crore in August from 2.56 crore in July.

Also Read: Bobby Deol extends warm Bday wishes to brother Sunny Deol | See post

Jio added 2.62 lakh new customers, Bharti Airtel 1.19 lakh, Vodafone Idea (Vi) 4,202 and Tata Teleservices 3,769. Public sector service providers BSNL and MTNL lost 15,734 and 13,395 wireline customers, respectively, in August.

The overall telecom subscriber base in the country grew to 117.5 crore in August. Reliance Jio (32.81 lakh) and Bharti Airtel (3.26 lakh) added new mobile customers. Meanwhile, Vi lost 19.58 lakh mobile customers, BSNL 5.67 lakh, MTNL lost 470 and Reliance Communications 32 customers.

Broadband subscribers in the country grew 0.81% to 81.39 crore in August. It was at 80.74 crore in July. Reliance Jio had 42.58 crore broadband subscribers, Bharti Airtel 22.39 crore, Vi 12.31 crore, BSNL 2.58 crore and Atria Convergence had 21.3 lakh broadband subscribers in August.