Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fourth day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher for fourth day in a row. BSE Sensex was up 146.59 points or 0.25% at 59,107.19. NSE Nifty was up 25.30 points or 0.14% at 17512.30. About 1592 shares have advanced, 1724 shares declined, and 149 shares remained unchanged in the Indian share market. All sectors except, metals and power settled higher.

The top gainers in the market were HDFC, Nestle India, ITC, Reliance Industries and Axis Bank. The top losers in the market were NTPC, JSW Steel, SBI, Bajaj Finserv and Coal India.