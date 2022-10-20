15,000 women have complained about harassment, rape and family issues; Punjab tops the list!

Pakistan has the longest history of mistreating women. The most abuse complaints have ever been reported in this year’s first eight months (January to August), when there were over 15,000 of them. 15,750 incidences of harassment, kidnapping, and murder were recorded in Punjab (Pakistan), according to the New International. The majority of complaints were filed because of problems with job or health.

The 15,000 complaints included 7,000 for sexual harassment, including claims of domestic abuse, in the workplace and on social media. Kidnapping and rape complaints came from 350 women. As well as that, 1,424 property-related complaints were filed. There have been 1,050 complaints about family-related problems including divorce. 24 296 and 22 947 reports of rape, misconduct, employment, and kidnapping were made to the Punjab Helpline 2021 in the years 2020 and 2019.

The Sindh Suhai organisation, which supports women and girls who experience abuse, revealed in its 2021 annual report that 6,842 women had been recorded as victims of violence, and more than 100 had been raped. Not just Punjab, but also the South Asian nation’s Sindh region is notorious for the rising number of women being murdered. 111 women were slain in 2021, and 88 women have been killed so far in these eight months.

In Sindh, 11 women were slaughtered in Kashmore, 40 in Dosri Izla, and 12 in Ghotki Sindh in the sake of honour. More than 700 complaints about a range of problems were sent to the National Helpline. Even in the twenty-first century, women still face barriers to living free and normal lives.