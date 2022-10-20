Ahead of PM Modi’s trip, Kedarnath experienced new snowfall

Prior to Friday’s visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand, Kedarnath experienced a new snowfall. The foundation stone-laying event for connection projects totaling more than Rs 3,400 crore will be performed by the prime minister in addition to pujas at the Kedarnath and Badrinath temples.

According to the schedule, PM Modi will visit the Kedarnath temple at around 9 am to offer prayers and perform puja. The Kedarnath ropeway project’s foundation stone will also be placed by the prime minister, according to a statement from the PMO.

In addition, PM Modi has plans to check out the Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi Sthal and assess how development projects along the Mandakini and Saraswati Asthapaths are coming along.

A fresh snowfall in Kedarnath has the preparations in full swing. PM Modi will visit the Badrinath Temple for darshan and puja at roughly 11:30 a.m. ‘PM Modi will offer prayers at the Kedarnath Dham tomorrow. After that, he will review various development projects like Mandakini Asthapath, Saraswati Asthapath, and others. He will also interact with the construction workers here. The preparations are in full swing, and there is a lot of enthusiasm among the people. They are very eager to welcome PM Modi,’ ANI news agency cited Mayur Dixit, the district magistrate of Rudraprayag.