Asian country announces new travel requirement for expats and tourists

Manila: Authorities in the Philippines have announced new travel requirement for expats and tourists for entering the country. The Asian country has replaced its online travel database One Health Pass with a new electronic arrival card named ‘eArrival Card’.

At present, expats and tourists were required to register online and fill out a form 3 days before their flight so they can get a number. Then, they had to complete a digital health declaration checklist one day before boarding to get a QR code. The new eArrival Card makes the process more easy as it require fewer details.

Also Read: Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces new bus routes to Global Village

Travellers who won’t be able to get their eArrival Card will also be assisted upon their arrival at the airport. There will be a special lane where they can upload the details and get their card.