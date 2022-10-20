BJP leader slams Kejriwal for banning firecracker, calls Kejriwal ‘anti-Hindu’

BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga criticised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the firecracker ban after Raj Kumar Anand’s supporters lit fire crackers at his home to mark the minister’s appointment.

The BJP leader attacked the Delhi chief minister and said that he was anti-Hindu. Bagga tweeted a video of the event with the statement, ‘If Hindus burn crackers during Diwali, pollution will result. If the firecrackers are burned in celebration of becoming a minister of Arvind Kejriwal, oxygen will come out of it, but Kejri will send them to jail.’

‘Kejriwal, your anti-Hindu face stands exposed again. You have a problem with Diwali, not with the firecracker,’ Bagga added. India Today was unable to independently confirm the video’s veracity.

The Delhi government announced its choice to charge a 200 rupee fine and six months in jail for setting off fireworks during Diwali in Delhi on Wednesday.

According to Section 9B of the Explosives Act, the government has ruled that producing, keeping, and selling firecrackers is an offence that is punishable by up to a 5,000 rupee fine and three years in prison.