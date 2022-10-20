Blast at illegal firecracker factory in MP’s Morena; 3 dead, 7 injured

Morena: An explosion occurred at an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore police station area, Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said. Firecrackers for Diwali were being made in the factory. The entire building was damaged in the blast.

Inspector General (IG) Chambal range Rajesh Chawla confirmed the news. He told ANI that three persons had died, seven sustained injuries in the incident. A few people were suspected to be buried under the debris of the factory, Chawla added.

Morena, MP | Explosion in an illegal firecracker factory in the Banmore Police Station area killed 3. One is missing, 7 have also been injured. People also suspected to be buried under debris: IG Chambal range, Rakesh Chawla pic.twitter.com/YkBoz7djQF — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) October 20, 2022

On getting the information about the incident, the police and the administrative officials reached the spot along with JCB, and the rescue operation was underway, IG Chawla said.