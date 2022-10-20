Civic Chandran’s anticipatory bail request in sexual assault case is rejected by the HC

The anticipatory bail granted by the Kozhikode Sessions Court to renowned author and social activist Civic Chandran was overturned on Thursday by the Kerala High Court.

The state government and the complainant filed a petition challenging the Sessions Court ruling, which the HC was debating.

The Kozhikode Sessions Court had previously had its comments about the survivor’s clothing being ‘sexually suggestive’ at the time of the alleged assault thrown out by the High Court.

Chandran was accused of acting inappropriately and grabbing the survivor on February 8, 2020, when she was unwinding on the beach following a literary camp, stated the complaint brought against him.

On the basis of the complaint, the Koyilandy police subsequently brought a case against Chandran on July 29, 2022. The Sessions Court did, however, give him anticipatory bail. After looking at several social media images provided by Chandran’s attorneys, the Sessions Court reached the contentious conclusions about the survivor’s attire in its ruling.