Mamata Banerjee supports Sourav Ganguly once more after the BCCI snub: ‘I am sure he is hurt’

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, has once more supported Sourav Ganguly, claiming that the former captain of the Indian cricket team was wronged because Roger Binny took over as BCCI chairman when his term was not extended.

On November 19, 2019, Sourav Ganguly was appointed head of the BCCI. Ganguly will no longer seek for president, it was announced following an earlier gathering of BCCI key figures in Delhi. After that, Mamata Banerjee requested that Sourav Ganguly be sent to the International Cricket Council in a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi (ICC).

She stated once more on Thursday that Ganguly was refused a second term as BCCI president and added, ‘Why was he not allowed to contest the ICC elections? They have kept the position vacant so that someone can contest it. This is so unfair to Sourav Ganguly. He is known across the world.’

‘Sourav was very much entitled. He would have made the country proud. What is the reason for depriving him? The position is being kept for someone else. I want to know the reason. What is the selfish reason? Had Sachin Tendulkar been in contention, I would have supported him too. Just because he is a polite guy, he has not said anything, but I am sure he is hurt. This is a shameless political vendetta to give priority to a particular person,’ the TMC chief added.

Roger Binny, a World Cup winner, took over as BCCI president in Ganguly’s absences. Prior to the board’s annual general meeting, the former all-rounder for India was elected without opposition.

Due to Ganguly’s refusing to join the saffron party, the TMC has claimed that the BJP is engaging in a political vendetta. The Bengal government has been advised to focus on reviving sports in Bengal first after the BJP accused the TMC of playing politics.