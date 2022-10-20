Nayanthara surrogacy row: panel to investigate claims made by celebrity couple

Leading actress Nayanthara and her director spouse Vignesh Shivan have failed to resolve the surrogacy problem. Further inquiries will be made despite the fact that the couple provided an explanation to the committee assembled by the Directorate of Medical Services (DMS) of the Tamil Nadu government to look into the situation.

The famous couple claims that their marriage took place at a registrar’s office six years ago. The couple told the panel that Nayanthara’s relative served as the surrogate mother for their twin sons who were delivered recently. These claims, according to the DMS authorities, would need to be independently validated. The couple’s marriage registration certificate should also be examined for validity, they continued.

This year’s major ceremonial wedding between Nayanthara and Vignesh took place on June 9. In addition, the celebrities have now asserted that they have registered their marriage in 2016 before the surrogacy controversy flared up.

Due to India’s stringent surrogacy laws, couple may only choose this option if they have not had children even five years after getting married. The Tamil Nadu government demanded an investigation after claims that Nayanthara and Vignesh had broken these rules.