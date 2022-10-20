On Kali Puja, Dakshineswar Kali Temple to host 1 lakh devotees in Kolkata

This year, more than one lakh devotees are expected to visit Kolkata’s Dakshineswar Kali Temple, one of the most revered temples in the city, on the night of Kali Puja. The temple is devoted to ‘Bhavatarini,’ a form of Goddess Kali and a symbol of Ramakrishna Paramhansa.

In an interview with India Today, Kushal Chowdhury of the temple trust provided some history of the temple ‘We have been following our customs for the last 178 years in the same way Ramakrishna dev used to do the puja. We are hopeful that more people will come this year. We estimate that 1 lakh plus people will come on the day of Kali Puja.’

The Navaratna or ‘nine spires’ style of Bengali architecture was used in the construction of the Dakshineswar Kali Temple. It is a three-story temple that faces south. The temple is 46 feet square, has a height of more than 100 feet, and is built on a high platform with stairs.

‘We conduct the puja in the way Ramkrishna Dev used to conduct it. Karonbari(ALCOHOL) is not used by him, neither any animal sacrifices would happen, because Sri Ram Krishna never liked animal sacrifices’ said Kushal.

Rani Rashmoni of Janbazar built the beautiful Dakshineswar Kali Temple in 1855. Rani Rashmoni was a wonderful philanthropist and devoted follower of Goddess Kali.