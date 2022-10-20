Police will patrol ‘Little India’ during Diwali to maintain ‘law and order’!

Large crowds are anticipated in the area on Sunday, the eve of the festival of lights, thus Singapore Police and Auxiliary Police personnel will increase patrolling in the Little India zone to ‘keep peace and order’ during Diwali. The Singapore Police Force reminded the public of the prohibitions on alcohol consumption in the area, the use of sparklers, and the unlawful use of pyrotechnics in a statement released on Thursday.

Auxiliary Police personnel will be deployed this weekend along Serangoon Road, the precinct’s main road, to control traffic and assist drivers, according to the police. Due to the fact that this is the first Diwali following the epidemic, there is a feeling of an extended weekend. Due to COVID-19 safety precautions implemented to stop the spread of the disease, the previous two Diwali festivities have been subdued.

An Indian-born Singaporean, age 23, who requested anonymity claimed that most people celebrated Diwali at home. ‘ Back then, we usually stayed at home’. Drivers are urged to use care and seek alternate travel plans. As reported by Channel News Asia, the police said that unauthorised parking will also face strict punishment. Little India is a delineated Liquor Control Zone, and the police have reaffirmed that no public drinking is permitted there between the hours of 10.30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

During these days, there is an SGD 1,500 maximum fine for anyone caught drinking in a public area in a liquor control zone. Repeat violators risk an SGD 3,000 fine, a four-and-a-half month prison sentence, or both. Retailers who sell alcohol after their authorised hours of operation risk having their liquor licences revoked. Additionally, the police issued warnings about unlawfully firing pyrotechnics and homemade explosive devices made with sparklers.

In addition to the possibility for causing ‘undue danger and concern’ to the public, they emphasised the possible fire dangers involved. Individuals who detonate improvised explosive devices may get a fine of up to SGD 5,000, a year in prison, or both penalties. If the act results in any injury, the penalty may be increased to a seven-year prison sentence, a fine, caning, or any combination of these penalties. Fireworks violators face up to two years in prison, a fine of up to SGD 5,000, or both depending on the circumstances. The Channel said that according to the police, importing fireworks is also a crime subject to a prison sentence of up to two years and a maximum of six canings.

On December 8, 2013, Little India saw Singapore’s worst riot after a deadly accident involving a migrant worker led to irate mobs of onlookers attacking the bus involved and rescue vehicles that had already arrived at the scene. The two-hour long disturbance featured about 300 migrant labourers, the most of them were from India. Since then, Little India has implemented restrictions on weekend celebrations and has instituted a 7 p.m. curfew on alcohol sales and use.