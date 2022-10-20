Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai announces new bus routes to Global Village

Dubai: Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has decided to resume 4 bus routes to Global Village. The bus services will be resumed from Tuesday, October 25.

RTA informed that it will deploy deluxe coaches and regular buses this season and the tickets will cost Dh10.

Routes:

Route 102: From Al Rashdiya Bus Station in 60-minute intervals.

Route 103: From the Union Bus Station at a frequency of 40 minutes.

Route 104: From Al Ghubaiba Bus Station every 60 minutes.

Route 106: from Mall of the Emirates Bus Station every 60 minutes.

27th season f Dubai Global Village will began on October 25. The event will continue till April 29, 2023.