Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, accepts the Padma Bhushan, saying, ‘The next decade will be…’

Dr. T.V. Nagendra Prasad, the Indian consul general in San Francisco, presented Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella with the Padma Bhushan, the third-highest civilian honour, reported news agency PTI.

One of the 17 recipients, the 55-year-old CEO of Microsoft, was announced earlier this year.

Nadella said that receiving the Padma Bhushan is an honour for him and that he is looking forward to continuing to work with people in India to help them use technology to achieve more. He plans to visit India in January of next year.

‘Receiving a Padma Bhushan Award and being honoured by so many wonderful people is an honour. I’m grateful to the President, Prime Minister, and people of India, and I’m eager to collaborate with them in the future to use technology to achieve more.’ Nadella said while accepting the honour.

During their conversation, the CEO of Microsoft and Prasad discussed the critical role that digital technology plays in facilitating equitable growth in India.The talk, according to Microsoft as cited by PTI, was centred on India’s growth trajectory and its ability to lead the world in both politics and technology.

After talking with Dr. Prasad, Nadella declared, ‘We are living in a period of extraordinary economic, societal, and technological disruption.’

Digital technology will shape the next ten years. In order to accomplish more with fewer resources, Indian businesses and organisations of all sizes are turning to technology, which will ultimately boost innovation, agility, and resilience, the official continued.

In February 2014, Hyderabad-born Nadella was chosen to lead Microsoft. He was appointed the company’s chairman in June 2021, adding a new position to which he will be responsible for setting the board’s agenda.

In January 2023, Nadella will visit India for the first time in over three years, informed Microsoft.