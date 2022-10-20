SC again postpones the SNC-Lavalin case hearing; the new date is six weeks from now

The hearing in the SNS-Lavlin case appeals against the dismissal of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was postponed by the Supreme Court on Thursday.

The case was postponed to a date six weeks from today since Chief Justice UU Lalit only has a few number of working days left before he retires on November 8.

The CBI wants Pinarayi to go to court. The petitions are being looked at by a bench that includes Justice Bela M. Trivedi and Lalit.

The CBI is represented by four top attorneys, including Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The case was moved for the 32nd time after the notification was delivered in January 2018.

The 2017 High Court decision that exonerated Pinarayi, former energy secretary K Mohanachandran, and former joint secretary A Francis was challenged by the CBI in an appeal to the Supreme Court.

If the judgement is to be overturned, the SC has ordered the CBI to give specific justifications. The state electricity board (KSEB), according to the CBI, sustained significant losses as a result of the agreement with the Canadian company. The CBI has also made it clear that the Lavlin company benefited from the switch from a consultant contract to a supply contract.

The High Court decided that KG Rajasekharan Nair, a former financial advisor to the Electricity Board, R Sivadasan, a former chairman of the board, and Kasthuriranga Iyer, a former chief engineer, should go on trial in the case in which Pinarayi and other defendants were cleared.