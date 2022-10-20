Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher for fifth day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for fifth day in row. BSE Sensex settled at 59,202.90, higher by 95.71 points or 0.16%. NSE Nifty ended higher by 51.70 points or 0.30% at 17,564.00. About 1597 shares have advanced, 1721 shares declined, and 129 shares remained unchanged in the equity market.

The top gainers in the market were UPL, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech and Adani Ports. The top losers in the market were IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Apollo Hospitals, UltraTech Cement and HDFC Bank.