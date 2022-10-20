Supreme court bench headed by CJI to consider petitions on Lavalin case today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India will consider the petitions relating to the Lavalin case today. The bench headed by the Chief Justice will also consider the plea seeking transfer of diplomatic baggage gold smuggling case to Karnataka today. The apex court had adjourned the pleas on Lavalin case more than 30 times. A bench including Chief Justice UU Lalit and Bela M Trivedi will hear the pleas.

The appeal filed by CBI has been postponed at the Supreme Court for the 30th time since 2017. Considering the significance of the case, CBI is fielding four senior advocates, including Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta. Petitions related to the SNC Lavalin case are listed as the 8th case of the bench chaired by the CJI. Earlier, CJI UU Lalit had declared that the petitions related to Lavalin will be heard on September 13. But, he failed to consider the plea as he was in charge of the constitution bench.

CBI had approached the apex court against the special court order, which acquitted Pinarayi Vijayan from the charges in the Lavalin case. Along with this plea, the SC will consider the pleas moved by K Kasturiranga Iyer, R Sivadasan and KG Rajasekharan Nair. In their plea, the trio requested the court to remove their name from the list of accused in the case.

The Enforcement Directorate had approached SC seeking to transfer the gold smuggling case to Karnataka. The apex court will consider the plea as the 30th case. Earlier, the bench headed by the Chief Justice declared that the final verdict on the ED’s plea will be pronounced after hearing the arguments.