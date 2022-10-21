Agra on course to develop significant global footwear hub

Despite big hurdles over the past few decades, Agra’s footwear industry has made amazing growth and is on the path to become a global footwear hub. In keeping with the UP government’s intentions to make the state into a global business centre, industry leaders have resolved to make the city a global footwear hub.

The leading players in the footwear sector unanimously decided to push Agra to the front of the global business world at a recent conference held in Agra. Puran Dawar, president of the Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber, told India Today that the industry is working to make all of Uttar Pradesh a premier commercial destination in addition to Agra becoming a global footwear hub.

He claimed that when a group from the Indo-US Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) met with Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, they learned that UP has India’s largest land bank.