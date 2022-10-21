DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Agra on course to develop significant global footwear hub

Oct 21, 2022, 10:02 am IST

Despite big hurdles over the past few decades, Agra’s footwear industry has made amazing growth and is on the path to become a global footwear hub. In keeping with the UP government’s intentions to make the state into a global business centre, industry leaders have resolved to make the city a global footwear hub.

 

The leading players in the footwear sector unanimously decided to push Agra to the front of the global business world at a recent conference held in Agra. Puran Dawar, president of the Agra Footwear Manufacturers and Exporters Chamber, told India Today that the industry is working to make all of Uttar Pradesh a premier commercial destination in addition to Agra becoming a global footwear hub.

 

He claimed that when a group from the Indo-US Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) met with Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, in Lucknow, they learned that UP has India’s largest land bank.

