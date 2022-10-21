Amit Shah asks ‘AAP Nirbhar or Atma Nirbhar’

The BJP and Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party are fighting in Delhi over the upcoming municipal polls after already clashing in Gujarat ahead of the state elections. The flashpoint is the untreated trash being dumped at the three massive landfills in Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla that are currently being used for disposal of Delhi’s waste. AAP claims it can replicate the success in terms of waste disposal and is displaying its efforts in the health and education sectors in states that are close to voting.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, today officiated the city’s fourth waste to energy plant in Tughlakabad, sparking yet another exchange of words. Mr. Shah urged Delhi to decide between being ‘AAP Nirbhar’ or ‘Atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ by 2025, promising a garbage-free Delhi.

‘The way Kejriwal ji behaved, it is time to respond to it now, in a democratic manner,’ he said. ‘A huge step is being taken today to clean up Delhi and I have full faith that before the year 2025, we will find a way to dispose of all the daily garbage of Delhi. In future, these huge garbage dumps, the mountains of garbage, will no longer be seen. Our Delhi will be beautiful,’ he said in appreciation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi officials.

A short while later, Arvind Kejriwal retaliated. ‘To draw attention to the poor treatment of waste, Mr. Kejriwal’s party staged a protest early this morning next to the Bhalswa landfill. AAP asserts that if it receives approval from the populace, it will execute a thorough plan to address the garbage issue.You want three more years to do something you could not do in 15 years? You let it be. We will show you how to make Delhi garbage free,’ the Delhi Chief Minister said.