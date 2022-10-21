Ankita Bhandari murder case: High Court Requests Status Report from Investigative Team

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the murder of Ankita Bhandari was ordered by the Uttarakhand High Court on Thursday to submit a status report along with the case diary. Ashutosh Negi, a Pauri Garhwal native, filed the petition, which was heard by a single bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar Mishra.

The next hearing on the subject is scheduled for November 3 by the court. In the petition, it is requested that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) take over the case’s investigation. Bhandari (19) was allegedly killed by the owner of the resort where she was working as the front desk agent.

On Renu Bisht’s alleged orders, it has been claimed that crucial evidence relating to the murder was destroyed after the crime by using a bulldozer at the Vanantra Resort. When Bhandari resisted their demands that she provide ‘extra services’ to a VIP guest, resort owner Pulkit Arya, manager Saurabh Bhaskar, and assistant manager Ankit Gupta allegedly killed her.

The murder had caused a huge outrage among the public. The son of former BJP leader Vinod Arya, who was dismissed from the party shortly after the murder was found, Arya is currently being held in custody alongside the other two accused.