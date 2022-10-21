Apple investigates ‘SIM not supported’ bug on iPhone 14; Report

Apple iPhone 14 owners have been griping about a strange glitch that causes the words ‘SIM not supported’ to appear on their displays before completely freezing the handset. Because it isn’t a hardware issue, the business has recognised the fault and urged consumers to keep their phones’ software updated. Inquiry into the problem is ongoing. According to MacRumours, Apple discussed the SIM-related flaw in a document that it had obtained.

‘SIM Not Supported’ messages may show on the devices of some owners of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. An Apple document is quoted by MacRumors as saying that the iPhone may completely freeze after showing the pop-up notification.

Apple said that users should wait for the notification to go away. In the event that problem persists, they should seek technical support from an Apple Store or other authorised service provider rather than restoring their iPhone. Since its release, the iPhone 14 has been in the headlines frequently. With some stories claiming that it informed the authorities about an accident in the US, its crash-detection technology has been the talk of the town. According to other accounts, when a user was on a roller coaster, notifications were sent out.

Before, several customers complained that their 48-megapixel camera was having trouble taking movies or photos using Twitter or Instagram or any other third-party service. The problem appeared to be impacting the camera lens as well, as it began shaking in certain instances, according to various media sources. To address the issue, an update was released.

In addition, this year’s iOS 16.0.3 update, which included a cutting-edge lock screen and other improvements, was released. It also resolves the problem of Mail app crashing after receiving a corrupt email. It is compatible with Apple iPhone 8 and above devices.