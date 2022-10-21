As North Korea protests, U.S. and South Korean military conduct river crossing manoeuvres

As part of a bigger joint military exercise that has infuriated North Korea, South Korean and American troops simulated erecting floating bridges to transport tanks and other armoured vehicles across waterways on Wednesday.

Main battle tanks, armoured personnel carriers, and other military vehicles crossed pontoon bridges over the Namhan River in Yeoju, south of Seoul, as South Korean assault helicopters fired flares and armoured vehicles sprayed white smoke screens into the air.

The 12-day Hoguk 22 field exercises comprised armoured “attacking” elements of the South Korean army’s 11th Mobile Division crossing bridges built by South Korean and American engineering units.

In retaliation, North Korea has conducted rocket and artillery tests while denouncing the drills for escalating tensions. The drills, according to South Korea and the United States, are defensive and essential to deter the North

According to South Korea’s defence ministry, about 1,000 South Korean and American soldiers participated on Wednesday, along with about 50 tanks and other armoured vehicles, KF-16 fighter jets, Apache and Cobra attack helicopters, and more than 140 pieces of engineering apparatus like floating bridge units.

Residents in the area water skied on the river and rode their bicycles along the riverside walkways.