Brazilian Embraer and the Air Force concur to reduce KC-390 orders.

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer SA announced on Friday that it and the nation’s Air Force had resolved their long-running disagreement by cutting the number of KC-190 aircraft ordered from 22 to 19.

The Air Force wanted to decrease orders to 15 aircraft, or almost half of its initial 28-aircraft purchase, which was already down to 22.

The option of further unilateral order reductions was definitively eliminated, according to Embraer in a securities filing. It said that the arrangement maintains its cash flow and does not alter its 2022 guidance.