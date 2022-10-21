Dengue patient dies after ingesting ‘Mosambi’ juice instead of plasma!

In a terrible yet strange episode, a dengue sufferer in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, passed away in a hospital after allegedly receiving an injection of mosambi juice (sweet lime) rather than plasma. The occurrence, according to accounts, was not an accident. Instead, a phoney blood bank unit operating in the state conned patients by giving them cheap ‘mosambi’ juice instead of pricey plasma while billing them for the latter. Mosambi juice and plasma both have a similar colour and concentration, which makes it simpler for them to trick people.

On social media, a video displaying the racquet gained a lot of attention. The death of the dengue patient who had been exposed to phoney or fake plasma has reportedly prompted a police inquiry into the situation. The incidence occurs in the midst of an increase in dengue infections in Uttar Pradesh. The Allahabad High Court ordered the Municipal Corporation Lucknow to inform it of the actions taken for the control and prevention of dengue on Wednesday, October 19.

A PIL claimed that dengue disease was spreading throughout the city and accused the state government of doing nothing to stop or control it. The HC Bench instructed the authorities to assist the local government by providing staff, equipment, or money for the purpose in response to the petition. On the PIL submitted by Ashish Mishra, the Bench of Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Jaspreet Singh issued the ruling. The court ordered the state to explain why IT solutions are not being used for the acquisition and usage of medications in various government hospitals around the state by October 21.