Minister takes a dig at RSS over ‘Kerala human sacrifice incident’!

A state official named R Bindu said that the episode, which involved the purported human sacrifice of two women in Kerala, was the result of dissatisfaction brought on by globalisation. She also made fun of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and asserted that attempts by some regressive forces to resurrect phoney value systems were a contributing factor in such instances.

While such incidences were happening all throughout India, according to the social justice minister, they were swiftly reported in Kerala because people there are more aware and watchful. ‘ You shouldn’t consider it to be a Kerala-specific problem. As a result of the society’s increased vigilance and alertness, such incidents are becoming more public swiftly. No one even learns of such instances occurring in other areas of the nation where superstitious traditions are prevalent,’she stated.

‘India is a nation where superstitions and rituals are deeply ingrained, and while some individuals work to revive old traditions, their influence is growing. As a result, the temptation to use violence and cruelty is not just increasing in Kerala; it is also increasing throughout all of India. Some of it is visible in Kerala’, Bindu said. She claims that one of the causes of this is ‘the irritation produced by globalisation’.

‘People trying urgently to make a fast buck are falling into traps brought on by globalisation. In such a situation, some individuals are readily duped by deceptive beliefs that human sacrifices might bring them wealth. People are being encouraged to commit such heinous crimes and con games by making such bogus promises, ‘ said the minister. She said, ‘Some ‘reactionary’ forces were trying to bring back ’empty’ or ‘obsolete’ value systems, which was another reason for such tragedies’.

The minister said when asked who was behind such value systems, ‘One of us is trying to reinvigorate regressive forces, but who? Who’s that? Who is reviving or bringing back really conservative, very reactionary, very outdated things?’ Asked as to whether she was referring to the Sangh Parivar or RSS, Bindu responded, ‘Yes. We are watching it with worry and trepidation as the effects of what they are doing are felt and seen everywhere, including Kerala’.

HUMAN SACRIFICE IN KERALA

Three persons, including a couple, were detained by the Kerala Police on October 13 for reportedly sacrificing two women as part of a black magic ceremony in Thiruvalla, a secluded hamlet in Kerala. To amass fortune, they were ‘sacrificed’. The accused reportedly killed the victims, sliced up their bodies, cooked them, and then ate them. Along with Mohammed Shafi, the main defendant in the case, 52-year-old Bhagaval Singh and his wife Laila were detained by police. In an effort to get them to participate in pornography, the accused seduced the victims.