‘Muslims cannot vote for the BJP, they cannot trust people who worship godse’; SP MLA

Iqbal Mehmood, a Sambhal MLA for the Samajwadi Party, declared on Thursday that Muslims ‘can never trust individuals who idolise Nathuram Godse,’ the guy who killed Mahatma Gandhi, and so they can never vote for the BJP. He further referred to the Asadudding Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen as the BJP’s ‘B team’.

Mehmood made the following remarks in reference to a recent meeting the BJP had with Pasmanda Muslims in Lucknow: ‘The BJP is never acceptable to a sincere Muslim. This is so that BJP and RSS cannot ever be made up of Muslims. Muslims should never put their confidence in someone who worships the Mahatma Gandhi murderer as a god’.

He said that Mayawati, the leader of the Bahujan Samaj Party, shies away from confronting the BJP because she is wary of government agencies like the CBI and ED. He asserted that ‘Samajwadi Party is the only party that is opposing BJP’.