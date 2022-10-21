New York court dismisses $40 million sexual misconduct claim against Kevin Spacey

On Thursday, a New York court dismissed $40 million sexual abuse claim against actor Kevin Spacey.

The actor who made the claim stated that Kevin Spacey has assaulted him when he was 14 years old.

Judge Lewis Kaplan dismissed the civil lawsuit after a jury found that Anthony Rapp had not established that the two-time Oscar winner had ‘touched a sexual or intimate bodily part.’

Rapp sought damages for ’emotional suffering’ in his lawsuit.

According to the US district court for the Southern District of New York, after roughly an hour of deliberation, ‘the jury held the defendant not responsible.’

After the verdict was announced, the 63-year-old ‘Usual Suspects’ and ‘House of Cards’ star was seen leaving court without speaking to media.

‘Mr. Spacey is grateful to live in a democracy where the citizens have a right to trial by unbiased jurors who make their choice based on evidence and not gossip or social media,’ his attorney said in a statement.

‘Their decision was prompt and firm.’

Spacey has separately entered a not guilty plea to allegations of sexually assaulting three men in Britain between March 2005 and April 2013.

Spacey was one of the first celebrities to be linked to the global #MeToo movement.