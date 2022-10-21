Prashant Kishor slams PM Modi over price hike

Prashant Kishor, a political strategist-turned-activist, took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday in a scathing statement regarding the rise in prices and the lack of industrial growth in states like Bihar.

Kishor, who is travelling across his native state as part of a padayatra, was speaking to locals in Narkatiaganj, a part of West Champaran district that is some 300 kilometres from the state’s capital.

After finishing the state-wide tour, ‘Jan Suraaj,’ his initiative that is most likely to turn into a political party, posted a video of his speech on social media in fluent Bhojpuri.

‘We chanted Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi and he became the Prime Minister. What we got is a jump in the price of cooking gas, from Rs 500 to Rs 1,300 per cylinder….. If he gets elected for yet another term in office, the price may reach ? 2,000 per cylinder’ Kishor, who is best known for managing Modi’s election campaign in 2014, stated.

He also sought to discredit the current government’s welfare policies, which are often credited with the BJP’s electoral victories in several states ‘with free five kg of food grains, worth Rs 200, we are being shortchanged. Give us gas cylinders for Rs 500 instead.’

Kishor further highlighted that industries were only being created in prosperous states like Gujarat, to which Modi belonged. He bristles at claims that he was working undercover for the BJP.

‘Modi had promised to the people of Bihar that he will revive the moribund sugar mills here and savour tea sweetened with locally produced sugar. Nothing came of it,’ said the IPAC founder.