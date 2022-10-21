Russia uses kamikaze drones with Iranian assistance; confirms US

Officials from the Biden administration said on Thursday that the US had proof that Iran sent troops to the Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea to help Russia conduct drone operations. On Monday, Russia-used but allegedly Iranian-made kamikaze drones attacked the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. According to John Kirby, spokesperson for the White House National Security Council, ‘Iran deployed training and technical support to allow Russian forces to operate Iranian-made drones with enhanced lethality’.

‘We believe that Iranian military forces were on the ground in Crimea assisting Russia in these activities’. According to Kirby, Tehran is currently directly involved in Ukraine by supplying weapons that have an impact on civilians and civilian infrastructure. Iranian forces were dispatched to assist the Russian military, which was having difficulties using these drones.

As stated by Kirby, ‘the systems themselves were experiencing difficulties and not functioning to the levels that presumably the consumers expected’. Consequently, he continued, the Iranians made the decision to dispatch soldiers to support the Russians. Kirby refused to provide a figure when asked how many Iranians were living in Crimea. There aren’t many of them, as far as we can tell. Prior to this, sources had claimed that Russian forces had first been to Iran to obtain training for them.

Moscow has used many of these drones in Ukraine, according to Kirby and Ned Price, a spokeswoman for the State Department. Numerous unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) have already been delivered to Russia. Price told reporters that they ‘have received further supplies and will probably continue to get them in the future’. People now have no light and are subject to use limitations since a third of the nation’s power plants have been destroyed by the assaults.

In light of the depleting ammo supply, Kirby also brought up the administration’s worries about Iran transferring surface-to-surface missiles to Russia. Furthermore, Kirby stated, ‘We are worried that Russia may also attempt to purchase from Iran advanced conventional weapons like surface-to-surface missiles that will almost surely be utilised to support the conflict against Ukraine because to Russia’s continued supply type of difficulties’.