Schedule of India’s tour of Bangladesh announced

Dhaka: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary for India’s tour of Bangladesh in 2022. The Indian cricket team will play 3 one-day internationals and 2 Test matches of the ICC World Test Championship cycle 2.

The Indian cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh on December 1. This will be the first visit by the Indian side to Bangladesh since 2015. The first ODI will played on 4th December, second on 7th December and the third on 10th December. The ODI matches will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka.

The first Test will be held at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram between 14-18 December. The second Test will be played between 22-26 December in Dhaka.